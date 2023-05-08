Scattered storms possible Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Active weather continues to open the work week, with a few strong storms possible Monday afternoon.

Monday:

A couple of waves we will be watching during the day. The first will roll in for the morning hours – mostly light to at times moderate rain.

Second wave will have a lot more dynamics behind it, and could potentially churn out a stronger storm later this afternoon. Main concern with any strong storm will be large hail and damaging wind. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Rain and storms should clear the area by late tonight.

Highs today will be warm and quite muggy.

Monday night:

Rain will gradually move out. Gradually clearing should take place as drier air settles in. Temperatures should be a bit cooler and more comfortable, falling to the middle 50s.

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy and nice. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday:

Sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 70s.

8 day forecast:

Weather pattern will remain quiet and comfortable until Friday. Humidity will be on the rise, which which will increase our storm chances Friday through Sunday. Most of our rain chances will be driven by the heating of the day. Drier air moves back in next Monday.