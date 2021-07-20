Weather

Seasonal day!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great start to Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s! It’ll be another seasonal and sunny day with highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday night looks fantastic too with lows in the mid-60s.

On Wednesday there will be slightly less sunshine due a cold front passing through the state but it’ll have no impact on our temperatures. Highs will still top out in the mid-80s with humidity ticking up through the afternoon. Thursday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s but should still be dry with sun and clouds.

By the end of the week, our second weather maker arrives and brings the chance of rain and storms. On Friday, the rain will be spotty in nature with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

This weekend, rain chances will stick with us with highs soaring to the upper 80s to near 90°. Sunday, we will break into the lower 90s with storm chances around. Humidity will be high by the weekend and will linger through the early half of next week. Highs remain in the lower 90s with storm chances Monday.