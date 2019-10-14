Showers, storms to return Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much-needed rain has returned to the forecast this week.

Monday night: After a pleasant fall day, prepare for another chilly fall night. Skies will remain mostly clear as temperatures slowly fall to the low 40s.

Tuesday: Clouds and rain chances will increase throughout the day. Showers will develop ahead of the approaching cold front in the afternoon. We’ll be windy and damp as the front moves across the state in the evening.

Wednesday: A few lingering showers are possible in the morning. Skies will clear out in the afternoon with much cooler conditions expected.

8-Day forecast: We’ll see plenty of sunshine Thursday afternoon as temperatures warm slightly. The gradual warming trend will continue into the weekend; expect temperatures in the 60s Friday. It’ll be slightly warmer this weekend, and a weak disturbance will bring rain back to the forecast Saturday into Sunday.



