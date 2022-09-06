Weather

Spotty shower chances

A muggy and misty start to our Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Should be another mainly cloudy day with highs in the upper 70s with high humidity through the afternoon. Clouds will begin to clear out overnight with lows in the lower 60s. Area of high pressure will move in during the afternoon which will keep skies fair! Humidity should drop through the day with highs in the lower 80s.

The later half of the work week looks beautiful with highs in the lower 80s with low humidity and sunshine!

Rain chances will return this weekend with our next weather maker. Saturday will be the wetter of the 2 days with rain and storms around at any time. Highs will remain in the lower 80s. Rain chances become more scattered Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances will continue heading through the first half of the week next week with highs in the mid 70s.