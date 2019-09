INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A slightly cooler morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. A clear and quiet start with lots of sunshine through the afternoon. Highs will cool ever so slightly with highs in the lower 80s. Tuesday night will be another quiet one with lows in the mid-60s.

Quiet and dry stretch continues through Wednesday as temperatures slowly begin to warm. Highs will top out in the mid-80s with a mostly sunny sky. Another sunny and warm day Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.