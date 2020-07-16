Warm and humid today!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A damp start to Thursday morning with a few light showers around with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. As a cold front moves across the state a few spotty showers could develop but most of the day should be dry. Highs will warm to the mid-80s with high humidity making it feel like the lower 90s.

A hot and humid end to the week with highs breaking into the lower 90s with partly sunny skies. This weekend looks a bit more unsettled with storm chances Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the lower 100s!

Next week looks unsettled with storm chances through Thursday and warm with highs in the upper 80s.