Weather

Warm start with rain chances returning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A nice a quiet start to the week with temperatures in the lower to the mid-60s. It’ll be a dry and toasty start to the week with highs Monday flirting with the record high of 90°! Indy will top out in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Monday night will be warm and dry.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs still in the mid to upper 80s with sun and clouds around and will be dry.

Rain returns midweek with scattered showers and storms with cooling temperatures. Highs will top out in the lower 80s. Scattered showers and storms will continue through Thursday and Friday with highs cooling through the mid-70s through Friday.

Race weekend looks very pleasant and dry, for now, with highs in the lower 70s Saturday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will warm to near-perfect conditions Sunday for race day with most spots in the mid-70s with sunshine! We should come close to 80° for Memorial Day with sunshine and a few clouds.