Warmer temperatures incoming

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet and mild weather pattern ahead, with temperatures pushing close to 60° by mid-week.

Monday:

Keeping an eye on the chances for fog this morning. Night time satellite shows pretty quiet weather overhead, an as of early morning, no reports of any fog. Any fog that develops could be dense, but quite isolated through the mid-morning hours.

The rest of the day looks wonderful, with sunny conditions and warmer temperatures, as highs reach the lower/middle 40s.

Monday night:

Quiet and clear conditions expected, with seasonably chilly temperatures. Lows fall to the mid 20s.

Tuesday:

Ridge of high pressure settles in for the next few days. As it moves east, expect a stronger southerly flow, allowing for a big bump in temperatures and lots of snow melt taking place. Highs top out in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Wednesday:

Warmest day of the week south a strong southerly flow. Some clouds building in late, and a few showers possible late night. Highs top out in the middle/upper 50s.

8 day forecast:

A cold front moving through late Wednesday night into Thursday will spark showers and possibly even a few thunderstorms. Rainfall should be around 0.5″ or less through Thursday, as highs reach the mid 50s.

A brief cool down expected for Friday and Saturday, before another warming trend takes place Sunday through early next week.

Long range pattern also appears to run quite mild to end the month.