Warmer with a chance for storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– We’re warming up with the chance for a few scattered storms.



Sunday:

A few scattered showers and storms will move into the state Sunday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures warm to the low 80s.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Sunday afternoon.



Sunday Night:

Isolated showers are possible before sunset this evening. We’ll dry out and cool down overnight as temperatures fall to the 60s.



Monday:

Expect mainly dry and slightly warmer conditions for your Labor Day holiday. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.



Tuesday:

Prepare for a hot and humid day with afternoon tempertaures in the upper 80s. Skies will become partly sunny, there’s a slight chance for a stray shower.



8 Day forecast:

A cold front will move across the state Tuesday night bringing isolated showers and storms. Much cooler air will sink in Wednesday. We’ll dry out for the second half of the week. You’ll enjoy sunshine and comfortable conditions as we head into next weekend.