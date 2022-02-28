Weather Blog

A very mild week

by: Stephanie Mead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chilly start to the morning with temperatures just below the freezing mark with a few high thin clouds! It should be a beautiful start to the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds with highs today warming to the lower 50s. Highs will continue to warm Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s with a mostly sunny sky!

Mid-week highs will continue to warm with spots pushing the upper 50s to lower 60s! Late week we could have some light sprinkles with highs cooling to the mid 40s.

Should become a bit more active by this weekend with rain chances will increase with highs also increasing! We should be well into the 60s Saturday and Sunday!

