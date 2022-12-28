Weather Blog

Active pattern set to begin late Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What a splendid Wednesday we had out there with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s! The warmup continues into Thursday, but cloud cover and rain chances build in as we track a wet pattern ahead.

Wednesday night: Clouds are set to build back into the state tonight. Lows will dip into the low 40s around midnight before temperatures rise through the overnight hours. Winds will also stay breezy with gusts up to 25-30 MPH.

Thursday: Mild air settles in further for our Thursday, but it will also be mainly cloudy ahead of our next weather maker. We can’t rule out a stray shower during the day, but better rain chances arrives by the nighttime hours.

Highs are set to push into the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Have the umbrella handy as we track on and off showers throughout the day. There could be pockets of heavier rain at times. Despite the soggy conditions, highs will remain on the mild side with numbers rising into the low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Showers continue into New Year’s Eve morning on Saturday. We look to work in a window of dry time through part of Saturday afternoon and night. The beginning to 2023 on Sunday features slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 40s. Then, we’ll rebound into the mid to upper 50s on Monday before additional rain chances slide in for Monday night and Tuesday.