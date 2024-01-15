Brutal cold wind chills with light snow later tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Dangerous cold wind chills this morning and through the next 48 hours. Temperatures today and tomorrow struggle to get into the double digits. Some light snow is possible later tonight.

TODAY: Wind chills are starting out at 20 to 25 degrees below zero this morning. Wind chills will be below zero through much of the afternoon. Actual temperatures are below zero this morning and may reach the double digits later today. We will see some sunshine to start out the day with clouds returning later this afternoon and evening. Highs will be well below normal into the single digits and lower double digits today.

TONIGHT: An area of light snow will be possible after 8 p.m. We won’t see much snowfall but it will be enough to see a light coating on the roadways. Accumulations will be less than an inch. It’s going to be cold once again tonight. Lows fall into the single digits.

TOMORROW: Brutal wind chills once again early Tuesday morning. Some schools may have a some delays. A few slick spots are possible from the overnight snow. Temperatures will continue to be bitterly cold. Highs in northern Indiana will stay into the single digits with other locations seeing the low teens in central and southern Indiana.

WEDNESDAY: We do warm up a little on Wednesday. Highs climb into the 20s which is still about 10 degrees below normal. Look for lots of sunshine but it will be breezy.

NEXT SYSTEM

Another storm system heads this way Thursday into Friday. Light accumulating snow is possible late in the day Thursday and into Friday. We will see another bitter blast of cold air following this system. Highs will be in the teens Friday and Saturday with nighttime lows in the single digits.

Temperatures climb into the 20s Sunday and it looks like we will finally reach the freezing mark Monday of next week.

