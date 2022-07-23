Weather Blog

High heat, humidity with storm chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to be incredibly hot and humid this weekend with several storm chances.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for northern Indiana until 2pm. Strong thunderstorms will be possible in northern Indiana with gusty winds, heavy rainfall and hail.

TODAY: A Heat Advisory is in place for central and southern Indiana this afternoon. Temperatures climb into the middle 90s this afternoon and with high humidity it will feel more like 100-105. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids if you’re outside, get in the shade or air conditioning when you can and wear light and lose fitted clothing. Skies stay mostly sunny through much of the day, however there is an isolated shower or storm threat. Areas in northern Indiana see the best chance for the storms this afternoon. Some of them may be on the stronger side with gusty winds.

TONIGHT: We’ll see partly cloudy skies later tonight. It’s going to stay mild and muggy with lows staying in the middle and upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Another hot and humid day is on tap for much of the state. Highs climb into the lower 90s with heat index values into the triple digits. There’s a better chance for showers and storms into the afternoon. Some of those storms may be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail.

MONDAY: Temperatures drop a little and so do the humidity values for the start of the new workweek. Look for highs in the middle 80s for the afternoon. Rain chances will be possible but it doesn’t look like we have the risk for strong storms.

8DAY FORECAST: More chances for much needed rain continue through much of the workweek. Showers and storms are possible through Thursday. Highs stay in the 80s. Rain chances end for next weekend and it looks pretty nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 80s.