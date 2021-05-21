Weather Blog

Hot weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After ending the workweek on a toasty note, we will turn towards the hottest air of the year for this weekend and into next week.

Friday night: A mild and partly cloudy night will be on tap with light winds out of the south. Lows will bottom out in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Skies will become mostly sunny as we continue to turn up the heat across the state for our Saturday. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Sunday will be among our hottest days of the year with increasing humidity values. Highs will climb into the upper 80s, and some locations across the state may hit the low 90s. Record high temperatures are certainly a possibility as well. Indianapolis’s record high for Sunday May 23rd is 92°.

8 Day Forecast: Near record high temperatures are set to continue for our Monday (record high for Indy is 90°) before our next weather maker moves in. Isolated showers and storms are possible on Tuesday with better storm chances in play for Wednesday. Highs will slightly back off into the upper 70s by Thursday. Additional storm chances are possible next Friday with highs looking to hop back into the low 80s by then.