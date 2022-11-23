Weather Blog

Mild for Thanksgiving Day; several chances of rain to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a marvelous Wednesday, we’ll keep the mild temperature trend going into Thanksgiving Day. However, this nicer air will open the door for multiple chances of rain.

Wednesday night: Skies will become partly cloudy as lows bottom out in the mid 30s.

Thanksgiving Day: It will be on the chilly side to start our day. If you have plans to run in the Drumstick Dash in Broad Ripple, temperatures will be in the upper 30s for the start of the race at 9 a.m.

We will warm up nicely going into the afternoon hours, but it will become mostly/mainly cloudy by the evening hours. Overall, the first half of Thanksgiving Day will be dry for those who will have to do any last minute traveling. The evening/nighttime hours is when showers come into the picture, and we’re talking scattered light rain at most.

Highs look to top out in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: A few morning showers can’t be ruled out, but the remainder of the day is expected to be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures look to back off a little bit with numbers only rising into the upper 40s to low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Expect a dry start to the final weekend of November, but another system will slide in by the latter half of Saturday. This will bring more shower chances for late Saturday and into Sunday. Temperatures will cooldown into the upper 40s by next Monday, but we will quickly get back into the mid 50s next Tuesday.