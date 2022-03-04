Weather Blog

Near record highs Saturday, active weather to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a nice end to the workweek, we will march towards near record high temperatures for Saturday. However, this warm-up will spark the return of active weather and a cooldown.

Friday night: Cloud cover will build in a bit after sunset, which will lead way to a much warmer night. Lows will only fall into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Saturday: We are set to work in quite a warm Saturday with strong southerly winds. This warm-up will set the stage for returning rain and storm chances. By late Saturday into the early morning hours of Sunday, scattered showers and a few storms will be possible. No severe weather is expected as we will be lacking unstable air by this point.

During the afternoon and nighttime hours, wind gusts could approach 35-40 MPH at times. These winds combined with abundant sunshine will help drive us towards potential record high temperatures. Highs look to swing into the low to mid 70s. Indy’s record high for tomorrow is 75°.

One extra thing to keep in mind for Saturday is that there is an elevated fire danger in place for portions of south central Indiana. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

Sunday: A few morning-early afternoon showers and isolated storms are possible.

We look to work in a little bit of dry time before a second and more potent wave of activity arrives for late Sunday into early Monday. Details on where the front stalls out at are still uncertain, but a heavy rain threat will exist for portions of central Indiana. The area of most concern with the heavy rain for now resides in mainly the southern half of the state. Flooding could become a concern.

Highs will stay above average with numbers in the mid 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Rain chances continue into our Monday with decreasing temps throughout the day. Some areas could work in light snow in the latter half of Monday. Temperatures then hover near to slightly below average for the remainder of the week.