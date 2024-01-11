Rain, snow, wind all followed by a bitter blast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Quiet weather today but a large storm system is heading into the Midwest for Friday. Rain, snow, wind will be possible followed by a bitter blast of cold air.

TODAY: Pretty quiet weather expected today. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a few peeks of sunshine. Winds may be a bit gusty at times this morning with those winds diminishing later in the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the lower 40s farther south and into the middle 30s for central Indiana.

Winds drop off later this afternoon but only briefly before they pick back up again.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick around and winds begin to increase. Lows fall only in the low and middle 30s.

TOMORROW: Rain is likely across the entire state and it may be moderate to heavy at times. Rain begins early on for the morning commute and continues through much of the day. We may see rainfall amounts exceed an inch and some locations may see a little more.

Highs tomorrow will climb into the 40s here in Indianapolis as the warmer air surges northward.

Colder air begins to filter into the state. Rain changes over to snow late Friday. Areas in northern Indiana may see the change over a little earlier so snowfall amounts may be heavier farther northward.

This storm may be so strong in regards to the pressure it may break a January record. A record we just set earlier this week.

SATURDAY: Snow will be possible late Friday into early Saturday. Snowfall amounts right now look like they will be 1-2 inches here in central Indiana. Areas in northern Indiana may pick up more snowfall.

Winds pick up and may gust at times close to 40 miles per hour. This could blow and drift the snow.

It’s going to be cold. Temperatures only rise into the upper 20s.

BITTER BLAST FOLLOWS

Temperatures will be brutally cold. Temperatures only climb into the lower teens SUnday, Monday and Tuesday. Lows will be in the single digits but winds will make it feel more like 20 below.

Light snow will be possible Sunday and Monday.

The coldest day will be Tuesday. Lows drop below zero in the morning with wind chills near 20 and 30 below. Highs Tuesday only climb into the lower teens.

Highs do climb a little Wednesday and Thursday but it still remains cold and below normal.