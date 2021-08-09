Weather Blog

Steamy Tuesday with more storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had an active start to our Monday with rain and isolated storms for mainly the southern half of the state. Additional rain and storm chances lie ahead with the heat and humidity ramping up through midweek.

Monday night: Isolated showers and storms will remain possible tonight. A low end threat for isolated strong to severe storms exists for tonight as well. The primary threats are damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out northwest of Lafayette.

A warm and muggy night will be on tap statewide with lows only falling into the low 70s.

Tuesday: There is the chance for isolated showers and storms through Tuesday morning and afternoon. Better chances for rain and storms look to kick in by the nighttime hours.

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible. The main severe hazard is damaging winds. Torrential rainfall and frequent lightning will be threats with any thunderstorm.

Along with rain chances for our Tuesday, we are looking at a hot and steamy afternoon ahead statewide. Highs will rise into the low 90s. With very high humidity levels in place as well, heat index values will likely be over 100° for parts of the state. Due to the high heat indices, part of northern and western Indiana will be under a Heat Advisory tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Wednesday: We will continue rain chances through our Wednesday with on and off activity. There is a low end threat for isolated severe storms for the southern two-thirds of the state. Damaging winds will once again be the primary threat. Heavy rainfall and frequent will also be threats with any thunderstorm.

The hot and steamy trend stays in place for our Wednesday with highs climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values look to once again rise into the triple digits for some locations.

8 Day Forecast: Heat, humidity, and storm chances will keep rolling on through the remainder of the workweek. A cold front on Friday looks to pave way for much more pleasant weather this upcoming weekend. Highs will settle into the low 80s with plenty of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday.