Weather Blog

Tracking a warmup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite brisk out there to begin the new week with breezy winds and temps in the 20s to low 30s. Warmer temperatures are on the way before we track the return of precipitation chances.

Monday night: If you are going to be in downtown Indy to see the college football national championship game tonight, just know it will be quite chilly. Temperatures will drop into the teen shortly after kickoff (8 PM EST).

We are sort of going to repeat last Thursday night’s cold with tonight. Lows are set to fall into the single digits to low teens with possible subzero wind chills. Big difference this time around is that winds will be a little bit lighter than last Thursday night’s.

Tuesday: A slightly warmer afternoon looks to move in for our Tuesday. Winds will also be lighter with skies staying on the bright side. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: We are set to make a return to the 40s for Wednesday. Along with these above average temperatures, it will be breezy and more cloudy.

8-Day Forecast: Active weather will make its way back into the forecast towards the tail end of the week with chances for snow. Better snow chances at this time reside on Saturday. Temperatures will gradually drop off and eventually fall back into the 20s by next Tuesday.