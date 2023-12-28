Tracking rain and snow showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain and snow showers will be possible on and off during the day today. Minor snowfall accumulations will be possible especially in western Indiana.

We have only picked up a trace of snow officially at the airport so far this season.

This hasn’t happened often. In fact since 1884 this has only happened one other year in the 1940s.

TODAY: We started out with a little bit of fog and even a few rain and snow showers this morning. Some spots in Lawrence County picked up some minor accumulations.

It’s going to be a dreary day with cloudy skies and on and off scattered rain and snow showers. Some locations especially south and west of Indianapolis may see some minor snowfall accumulations.

Precipitation will move from the east to the west today as an area of low pressure is off to the east of us. Winds around an area of low pressure go counter clockwise.

Temperatures will stay close to normal for this time of the year and steady. Readings will be in the upper 30s near 40.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain and snow showers are possible tonight. Temperatures fall close to freezing overnight.

FRIDAY: Some rain and snow showers are possible especially early on. Light accumulation is possible. Look for mostly cloudy skies with temperatures a few degrees above normal. Highs climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

THIS WEEKEND

The holiday weekend looks half and half. Saturday will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. If you’re heading to the Pacers game it will be dry with temperatures into the middle 40s.

Sunday starts off dry. Colts pregame and event kickoff stays dry. But rain and even a few snow showers will be possible late Sunday night. So if you’re out ringing in the new year be sure to have the gain gear handy.

Temperatures will be below normal for the start of the new year.