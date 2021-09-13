Weather Blog

Tracking Tuesday’s rain and storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a warm and dry start to the week, we are tracking the return of rain and storm chances for our Tuesday. Some of the storms on Tuesday could be strong to severe.

Monday night: Skies will become partly cloudy ahead of what will be a warm and muggy night. Lows will only fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Another hot and humid day will be in store for our state. Clouds are expected to increase ahead of our next chance for rain and storms. Rain chances will increase after sunset.

There is the threat for isolated strong to severe storms mainly after sunset. The main hazards are damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado or two is not out of the question north of interstate 70. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will accompany any thunderstorm.

Highs will rise into the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Showers and storm chances will continue into our Wednesday. You will want to have the rain gear on hand throughout the day.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible for areas south of interstate 70. The primary hazard is damaging winds.

The rain and extra cloud cover will hold our temperatures down a little bit. Highs will only top out in the low 80s.

8 Day Forecast: We will work in a gradual warming trend for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Low rain chances are set to linger around through Saturday. The above average temperature trend will persist into next week.