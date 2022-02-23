Weather Blog

Tracking wintry weather into Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are monitoring our next weather system which could bring both snow and ice accumulation. This system will be split into two waves.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place across a good portion of Indiana. These will be in effect from 1 PM EST Thursday until 4 AM EST Friday morning for central Indiana.

Wednesday night: The first of two waves of this incoming system will take place tonight. Both snow and a wintry mix will be possible.

A light snow accumulation of up to an inch (with isolated areas closer to 2″) could occur for areas mainly along and south of interstate 70.

Lows look to dip into the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: We will start our Thursday on a quiet note before the second and much more potent wave moves in. A mix of freezing rain/sleet looks to become a bigger focus point for much of central Indiana. Better snow chances will reside north of interstate 70. Areas to the south will have to contend with mainly a rain/wintry mix mess.

Wintry weather is set to linger into our Thursday night before activity moves out during the overnight hours.

Snow totals of one to three inches are possible from interstate 70 to a Lafayette-Kokomo line with this second wave of activity. There is also the chance for up to a tenth of an inch of ice in central Indiana. Be ready for travel difficulties by Thursday night.

Highs look to rise into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: A cold Friday will be on tap with some sunshine set to return to the state. Highs are set to only sneak into the low to mid 30s.

8-Day Forecast: Quiet weather continues into the upcoming weekend with below average temperatures sticking around. We look to eventually make a return to the 40s by next Tuesday.