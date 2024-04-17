Weather blog: Storms developing across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers and storms have started popping up across central Indiana, with the potential for severe weather as the storms move northeast.
The National Weather Service says the primary threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail, but an isolated tornado threat “cannot be ruled out.” The greatest severe weather threat will last through 3 p.m.
A tornado watch is in place for parts of eastern Indiana until 7 p.m. EDT.
