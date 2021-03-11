Windy and wet day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few scattered showers and storms this morning with temperatures starting in the mid 60s! Temperatures will hold in the mid 60s through the afternoon with scattered storms during the day as well. Some of the rain could get heavy at times. Winds will also be cranking this afternoon as the cold front approaches the state. Tonight showers will move southwards with lows falling to the mid 40s.

Early morning showers are possible Friday. After the showers exit the state we could have anywhere between 1″-2″ of rain. A drier and cooler day Friday. Highs will top out in the upper 50s with a mostly cloudy sky.

This weekend will be a seasonal one with highs right around 50° both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday we could see a few scattered showers late. Reminder, we spring ahead this weekend!

Good chance of showers to start the work week next week with highs in the upper 40s. Highs by mid week will warm to the lower to mid 50s with several rain chances.