Canada wildfire smoke could create milky Indiana skies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – – Wildfires have been burning for a couple of weeks in western Canada, and the upper levels of the atmosphere will drive some of that smoke into the Midwest and Northeast this week.

Central Indiana could see some of this smoke starting Wednesday morning. Here is a model for 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Forecasted smoke for 8 AM EDT, Wednesday

This smoke Wednesday morning could create milky skies that would make for a colorful sunrise. Right now, the smoke is not a big air quality issue since it will be in the upper levels of the atmosphere.