Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will peak Friday and Saturday.

This annual meteor shower normally produces from 10-30 meteors per hour before dawn.

A full moon this year will obscure a few meteors because of its light on these dates. However, the meter shower has been known to overperform for some years.

On Friday night, central Indiana will have a few showers early on and clouds lingering into early Saturday morning. This meteor shower will remain active until May 27.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Looking towards a warm first weekend of May with rain and storm chances to follow
Weather Blog /
A look at key bills signed into law by Indiana’s governor
Indiana News /
US Marshals, Terre Haute police seek man who violated probation on domestic battery charge
Crime Watch 8 /
Police investigating after body found in Fishers retention pond
Local News /