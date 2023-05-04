Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will peak Friday and Saturday.
This annual meteor shower normally produces from 10-30 meteors per hour before dawn.
A full moon this year will obscure a few meteors because of its light on these dates. However, the meter shower has been known to overperform for some years.
On Friday night, central Indiana will have a few showers early on and clouds lingering into early Saturday morning. This meteor shower will remain active until May 27.
