Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will peak Friday and Saturday.

This annual meteor shower normally produces from 10-30 meteors per hour before dawn.

A full moon this year will obscure a few meteors because of its light on these dates. However, the meter shower has been known to overperform for some years.

On Friday night, central Indiana will have a few showers early on and clouds lingering into early Saturday morning. This meteor shower will remain active until May 27.