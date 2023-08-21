Indy Parks opens cooling centers to help residents beat the heat

A general view of the cooling fan taken on October 28, 2006. Indy Parks has opened more than a dozen cooling centers across the city to help residents who need a break from the heat and humidity. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks has opened more than a dozen cooling centers across the city to help residents who need a break from the heat and humidity.

A heat advisory is in effect for much of the state through Thursday. A combination of high humidity and air temperatures well above 90 degrees could make it feel as hot as 105 in some areas.

Thirteen Indy Parks family centers are open during normal operating hours as cooling centers. Splash pads are also available as a way to cool off!

Those who want to take a dip can stop by one of the city’s indoor pools. All outdoor pools are now closed for the season.

Indy Parks cooling centers

Broad Ripple Park Family Center | 1426 Broad Ripple Ave.

Brookside Park Family Center | 3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr.

Christian Park Family Center | 4200 English Ave.

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center | 2345 Pagoda Dr.

Municipal Gardens Family Center | 1831 Lafayette Rd.

Pride Park Family Center | 1129 S. Vandeman St.

Riverside Park Family Center | 2420 N. Riverside E. Dr.

Rhodius Park Family Center | 1720 W. Wilkins St.

Stanley Strader Park Family Center (formerly Bethel Park) | 2850 Bethel Ave.

Thatcher Park Family Center | 4649 W. Vermont St.

Washington Park Family Center | 3130 E. 30th St.

Watkins Park Family Center | 2360 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. St.

Windsor Park Family Center | 6510 E. 25th Street

A full list of family centers and indoor facilities, splash pads, and pool locations and hours can be found at parks.indy.gov.

Not in the Indy area? Visit the Indiana 211 website or dial 211 to find a cooling center near you.

Stay cool with these tips

Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water

Check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly and those without air conditioning

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities and take frequent breaks

Pay special attention when locking up vehicles to ensure no children or pets are left inside

Bring pets indoors and make sure they have plenty to drink

Additional heat safety information can be found on the National Weather Service website.