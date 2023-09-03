Look up today – the sun will be in the same place as the 2024 total solar eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Be sure to take a peak at the sun today if you are out and about this afternoon.

We all know about the Total Solar Eclipse taking place on April 8, 2024. Of course, the path of totality goes right through central Indiana, making it a very rare event. If you are curious about your view for that day, pay attention this afternoon.

The sun angle this Sunday, Sept. 3, will be very similar to the day of the eclipse. Totality in Indianapolis begins at 3:06 p.m. on April 8, 2024. This afternoon be sure to take a mental note of where the sun is in the sky at this point.

Sun position 9/3/2023 vs 4/8/2024

Solar noon today has an angle of 57.7 degrees compared to April 8 which will have an almost identical position of 57.8 degrees. Each day will have solar noon at almost the same exact time. The sun angle at daybreak and sunset are also very similar.

In Bloomington, check the sky today at 3:04 p.m. for a more accurate depiction of the sun’s position for the solar eclipse next year.

Courtesy: National Weather Service in Indianapolis

This eclipse will be a once-in-a-lifetime event, so let’s hope the weather cooperates in Indiana! Below is an average cloud cover climatology map for April 8 from the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Courtesy: NWS Indianapolis

Indianapolis resides in the 60 to 70% cloud cover range for this date on average. Northeastern sections of the state have an average cloud cover of 70 to 80%.

Be sure to stick to Storm Track 8 next April 8 in the lead-up to this rare event for the forecast.