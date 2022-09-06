Weather Stories

Photos: 3 Indiana counties declared local disasters after weekend flooding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Homeland Security on Tuesday declared local disasters in three southeastern Indiana counties that suffered weekend flooding and one weather-related death.

The local disasters were declared for Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties. The counties are west of Cincinnati.

State Homeland Security officials will visit the area this week and update Gov. Eric Holcomb on the extent of the damage

Much of the three-day Labor Day weekend consisted of scattered storms in southern Indiana. Some of these storms moved slowly and produced flooding in southeastern Indiana.

Radar estimates from midday Saturday to midday Tuesday show areas in Switzerland County getting over 10 inches of rain. The largest amounts appeared to have fallen just to the west of Fairview, an unincorporated community in Switzerland County. A more widespread amount of at least 2 inches of rain fell across much of southern Indiana from Saturday to Tuesday.

Most of the rain fell on Saturday where flash flooding occurred. East of Pleasant on State Road 250 in Switzerland County, a bridge was taken out due to the flooding. Jefferson County was also heavily affected with this rainfall from creeks rising rapidly. In Manville, an unincorporated community in Jefferson County, multiple homes were damaged, and one person died, according to Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency.

Indiana 250 in Switzerland County near Indian Creek on Sept. 3, 2022. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

Areal photos were also taken by the Jeff-Craig Fire Department in Switzerland and Jefferson counties on Sunday. Donations to the Switzerland County flood victims were being collected at the corner of State Road 250 and Bennington Pike, at 2976 State Road 250. Donations being accepted include cash, gift cards, bottled water, toiletries and nonperishables. Clothing and shoes will not be accepted.

Southern Indiana will be entering a quieter weather stretch over the next couple of days.

From left, Parks Ridge Road in Switzerland County; Smith Ridge Road in Switzerland County, and Brushy Ford Road in Jefferson County. (Provided Photos/Jeff-Craig Fire Department)

(Provided Photos/Indiana Department of Homeland Security via Facebook)