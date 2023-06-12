Search
Rainfall totals for Sunday, June 11

A map showing rainfall totals across Indiana for June 11, 2023. (WISH Graphic)
by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — June is traditionally the wettest month of the year in central Indiana. However, we were off to a historic dry start to this month until Sunday. This June was only the fourth June on record to not have any measurable precipitation in the first 10 days.

Much-needed rain finally pushed through our area to close the weekend. Here is a look at some of the rainfall totals for Sunday:

Most spots generally were in the 0.5-1.5″ range, with a sharp cutoff into north-central Indiana. A few reports came into our studio of 2″+ totals in southern Johnson County and parts of Shelby County.

On the month, Indianapolis is still running over 1″ behind, but more rain chances are on the way this week.

