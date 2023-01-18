Weather Stories

Send us your pictures from the Blizzard of 1978

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Next week marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978.

The once-in-a-generation blizzard dropped over 15 inches of snow in Indianapolis and set multiple records across many states.

Storm Track 8 would like your photos and videos from the storm in Indiana to use on-air and online at WISH-TV.

You can submit images online, and view others’ submissions as they come in at the same link. Submitting your images of the historic storm gives WISH-TV to use them on-air and online.

On Jan. 29, Storm Track 8 will air a story on the Blizzard of 1978 that will feature your photos and WISH-TV coverage from that fateful storm.

