Weather Stories

Tropical Storm Kay bringing rain to drought stricken southwest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tropical Storm Kay is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain across parts of the southwestern United States.

Kay is forecast to stay as a tropical storm and move off to the west of Baja California.

As of Friday afternoon winds are near 50 mph and the storm is expected to stay a tropical storm and move farther off to the west.

While the storm continues to weaken as it moves farther west it’s expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall across parts of California, Nevada and Arizona. Many of these areas are seeing exceptional to severe drought conditions.

Some areas in parts of California may pick up one to two inches of rainfall. This could lead to flooding concerns. There’s a flood watch in place through the weekend for much of California and Arizona.

So while the area really needs the rain, too much rain in a short period of time may cause flooding concerns.