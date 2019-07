INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A few scattered showers for the morning drive are possible with temperatures in the lower 70s. Showers should become isolated Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. Tonight, it'll be a muggy and warm one with a partly cloudy sky.

The heat and humidity will settle in over the next four days. We have an Excessive Heat Watch for all of central Indiana Thursday through Sunday. Highs will break into the lower 90s Thursday with feel-like temperatures between 105°-110°! There is a chance for an isolated shower through the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.