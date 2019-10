INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s with decreasing clouds. A few peeks of sunshine are possible Wednesday morning but clouds will thicken up this afternoon. Winds have also shifted out of the NW which is dragging in cooler air for Wednesday. Highs will only warm to the lower 50s with gusty winds around 20-30 mph.

Later Wednesday night lows will plummet to the 30s with a partly cloudy sky.