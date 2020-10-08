When rain retuns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Slightly cooler morning with temperatures in the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine! Highs Thursday should top out in the middle 70s with plenty of sunshine! Thursday night lows will fall to the mid-50s.

A great end to the work week with highs rebounding to the lower 80s with sunshine!

This weekend we could see some rain! Hurricane Delta will track into the Ohio Valley bringing the chance for rain Saturday and Sunday. A better chance for southern Indiana to pick up on rain Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Rain spreads in overnight and early Sunday across central Indiana.

Highs will cool to the lower 70s. Showers should end mid-afternoon leaving behind about a half inch of rain in areas north of I-70 while southen parts of the state could pick up 1.00″.

A more active week next week with hihgs in the lower 70s with rain chances late Monday. Temperatures look to cool mid to late week with rain chances returning by next Thursday.