Windy and warm day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lots of sunshine Wednesday with highs warming to the mid to upper 70s. Winds will pick up Wednesday with gusts upwards of the 30-40 mph.

Rain chances increase Thursday with a cold front passing through the state. Widespread light showers will arrive mid-morning and will last throughout the afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. We’re not expected to pick up much with most around a tenth of the inch.

Right behind the cold front, highs will cool with most spots Friday topping out in the upper 50s with sun and clouds to wrap the week. A cooler start to the weekend with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the lower 60s with plenty of dry time both days. Shower chances will increase late Sunday night but should be out of the area Monday.

Highs next week start off cool with the 50s both Monday and Tuesday with showers Tuesday.