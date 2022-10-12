Weather

Windy and wet Wednesday

A few showers around this morning with temperatures lower 60s. A cold front will pass through the state today and will generate showers and storms. Nothing severe today but we could see an isolated gusty stom this afternoon as the cold front moves through. Highs today will top out in the lower 70s. Winds will be gusty today with most around 25-30 mph through the afternoon. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s with a few lingering showers tonight.

Thursday will be a cool day with highs topping out in the lower 60s with loads of sunshine! Should be a tad breezy through the day. Highs cool even more Friday with most spots in the upper 50s with sunshine!

This weekend looks great! A little cool but very comfy and dry with highs in the lower to mid 60s through the week with sunshine! Dry and sunny streak will continues through mid week next week with highs in the mid to upper 50s.