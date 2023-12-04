Wintry precipitation potential early this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperature run chilly to open the week. Very mild temperatures as we move closer to the weekend.

This morning:

clouds hanging out over Missouri and Illinois are moving our way. Rain is just starting in south central Illinois, also heading our direction.

Monday:

Expect showers to move through across the southern portions of the state this morning. Rain amounts will very light.

Expect cloudy skies for the remainder of the day, with highs topping out in the mid 40s.

Monday night/Tuesday:

A quick hitting system will slide in from the northwest. Early morning should provide scattered showers for much of the state. Some areas to the north should see a wintry mix of rain and snow. The afternoon hours will provide more chances for scattered showers.

8 day forecast:

As we waltz through the week, the weather is expected to mellow out, and it’s going to warm up a bit. Tuesday evening might bring a sprinkle of rain or snow, but by Wednesday, we dry out with mostly cloudy conditions. Late week look for a big warm up with windy conditions.

Heading into the weekend, there’s a chance for more rain and maybe even some snow. No specifics on the weekend system just yet, but something to keep an eye on over the next few days.