Behind the Bricks: Brickyard Crossing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every race fan knows that Indianapolis Motor Speedway is home to the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” but for golfers, it’s the home of one of the most unique golf courses in the world — Brickyard Crossing.

Brickyard Crossing is an 18-hole, Par 72 golf course. It was built in 1929 by the second owner of IMS, World War I flying ace Eddie Rickenbacker, and its current configuration was laid out by legendary golf course designer Pete Dye.

The golf course has four holes inside the speedway, with the rest adjacent to the backstretch. It’s also the site of the oldest building on the property, “the barn,” which dates back more than 130 years.

Doug Boles, IMS president, gave a tour of Brickyard Crossing to show what makes it such a special place for golfers on the latest episode of “Behind the Bricks.” The series can now be viewed on WISHTV.com.

Brickyard Crossing has played host to a number of PGA, LPGA, and Champions Tour events over the years, but it’s not just for the pros. Golf lovers and race fans alike can book a tee time online.

The track will roar to life again October 7-9 for the Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli sports car championship. Tickets for the eight-hour endurance race can be purchased here.

