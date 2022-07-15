Behind the Bricks

How the Speedway Motel became Brickyard Crossing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over the course of 45 years, the old Indianapolis Motor Speedway was certainly the site of history.

The motel hosted countless Indianapolis 500 drivers and even the Beatles when they played the Indiana State Fairgrounds in 1964.

However, the motel closed more than a decade ago and transitioned into Brickyard Crossing.

IMS President Doug Boles gave a behind the scenes tour of Brickyard Crossing to see what pieces of the motel still remain on the latest episode of “Behind the Bricks.” The series can now be viewed on WISHTV.com.

IndyCar and NASCAR actions returns to the track for Brickyard Weekend on July 30-31. Tickets can be purchased here.

