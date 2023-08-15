Learn about INDOT certification and procurement opportunities

Today on BEO, we sat down with guest Sean Howard, DBA Business Development Manager at the Indiana Department of Transportation. He discusses Gov. Holcomb’s $60 Billion Next Level Roads plan, which would improve public roads and infrastructure to benefit the business owners and citizens of Indiana. INDOT has six district offices, 3,500 personnel, and the responsibility for building and maintaining more than 29,000 lane miles of highways, 5,700 bridges, 4,500 rail miles, and 127 aviation facilities throughout the state. This is an impressive lineup, that keeps Indiana working, and the Hoosier State has maintained that working reputation. For the seventh consecutive year, Indiana has placed within the top five in the nation for infrastructure in CNBC’s “America’s Top States for Business” rankings.

IDOT has a variety of different projects they are working on including I-65 safety and efficiency improvements and a new crossing over the Ohio River (I-69 ORX) and some ambitious and exciting new ones, such as the Link 101 Corridor Project and I-465 Northwest Improvements Project. To learn more about IDOT’s upcoming and ongoing projects you can visit them at in.gov/indot/projects, and to watch the interview go to WISHTV.com.