Accounting & Bookkeeping: More Annual Financial Tasks

This week on Accounting and Bookkeeping, Chief Financial Officer of Circle City Broadcasting, Ty Shea. Shea talks about the annual financial tasks that are a part of any business.

Businesses peak at different times and this affects the accounting and bookkeeping tasks that take place throughout the year.

Shea says to be prepared for the seasons ahead and think as far in advance as you can. If you own a football stadium or baseball stadium, business is dependent on the forecast. It’s essential that you are prepared for the times when you may not have as much business.

Businesses may not always be booming with profit. This is why it is important to budget and prepare for those times. Use the money that is made during the peak season to plan and budget how to stay afloat during the dry times.