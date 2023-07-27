CPA Thomas Bayer of Sikich LLP warns against aggressive third-party providers for employee retention credit claims

Thomas Bayer, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Exit Planner (CExP), shed light on a critical topic – the Employee Retention Credit. As businesses strive to navigate the complexities of this credit, Thomas issued a warning regarding aggressive third-party providers.

He cautioned against entrusting this important aspect of financial management to unscrupulous or overpromising service providers. Thomas Bayer’s insights serve as a timely reminder for companies to exercise prudence and seek reliable expertise to maximize the benefits of the Employee Retention Credit.

In light of the valuable information shared by Thomas Bayer, businesses must exercise caution when engaging third-party providers to claim Employee Retention Credit. Misleading claims or aggressive tactics from such providers could lead to potential pitfalls and legal complications.

Thomas, a seasoned professional with Sikich LLP, urges companies to conduct thorough research and due diligence before selecting a service provider. By choosing a reputable and experienced CPA or financial advisor, businesses can better ensure compliance, avoid unnecessary risks, and optimize the advantages offered by the Employee Retention Credit.

For further information, interested parties can refer to Sikich’s website, which offers comprehensive technology, accounting, tax, audit, and advisory services.