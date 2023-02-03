Accounting & Bookkeeping

Tips to track expenses and revenue in your business

Numbers Count LLC is a company with a mission to provide clients with the technical expertise and financial support to succeed in an ever-changing business landscape. We spoke with the company’s founder India Maples Richardson about the importance of tracking business expenses.

She said it is important for business owners to book financial expenses in the correct categories in order to produce reports such as the Profit and Loss statement. Additionally, it is crucial to track payroll and business expenses like utilities to see an overview of where your business stands financially.

For more information visit the Numbers Count website.