Award Recipients Announced for Annual Champions of Diversity Ceremony

On January 12th, Indiana Minority Business Magazine and the Minority Business Review will host the annual Champions of Diversity award ceremony.

The event was created 20 years ago to celebrate local leaders and organizations with outstanding dedication to promoting diversity in Indiana.

Robert Shegog, the President and CEO of Recorder Media Group, says one of the most important aspects of the occasion is to showcase local leaders who don’t always get the recognition they deserve. “People need to see them more,” Shegog says.

Included in the list of award winners is Founder and President of Black Leaders and Legacies, Caroline Mays. Mays will receive the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Freedom Award. Among others receiving recognition, Haskell Portee, the Professional Management Enterprises (PME), will be honored with the William G. Mays Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award.

Organizations being showcased at the ceremony include Building Blocks Academy, Delta Air Lines, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and Google.



The January 12th event will be held at the JW Marriot. Tickets, tables, and sponsorships can be purchased at www.ChampionsofDiversity.com

