Big Sporting Events Could Mean Big Bucks for Mass Ave Business Owners 

2024-02-11 – BE&O IF

by: Chris Wakefield
Posted: / Updated:

Between the Super Bowl and NBA All-Star weekend, small business owners on Mass Ave are preparing for an increase in customers. 

Tracy Robertson, the owner of Mass Avenue Pub, says her staff is gearing up for the Super Bowl and hoping things stay busy right through NBA All-Star Weekend, which is being hosted in Indianapolis. 

An owner of the neighborhood pub for 23 years, Robertson says as the popularity of Mass Ave grows, she’s also seen an increase in minority and women-owned businesses along the avenue. 

She says she’s expecting a full house for the Super Bowl, and she hopes the nearby Bottleworks Hotel draws enough tourists and visitors to the northeast end of Mass Ave to visit her pub.   

