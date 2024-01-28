Businesses Should Prepare for Extra Busy Years

When running a small business, staying prepared for unexpected events and surges in customers is essential.

Ty Shea, the Chief Financial Officer of Circle City Broadcasting, provided tips for entrepreneurs to help prepare for “outlier” business periods. Shea suggests business owners ensure their organizations are properly staffed at all times and equipment is in proper working condition, should a sudden surge of new business present itself.

Shea says that business owners should be ready to frontload expenses during rushes, and those expenses should be offset by increased sales later on.

Most importantly, Shea wants entrepreneurs to take the proper measures to ensure they are not caught off guard when a rush of new customers discover their business.