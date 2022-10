BEO Show

Chuck Goodrich shares his journey from Gaylor Electric intern to President and CEO

Chuck Goodrich, President and CEO of Gaylor Electric, joined us to share his business success story. He shared his journey from Purdue University to being the leader of a company.

He started as an intern with Gaylor Electric, then worked his way through estimating, regional management, and more. He shared the values of lifelong education and investing in diversity

To find more information about Gaylor Electric, click here.

This information is presented by Chuck Goodrich.