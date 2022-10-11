BEO Show

Circle Center Mall is welcoming small businesses, artists, and coworking space

Circle Center Mall opened its doors in Indianapolis in 1995, and since then it’s seen many changes. Luke Aeschliman, General Manager at Circle Center Mall, told us about how the mall is continuing to make improvements.

In 2022, the mall added the restaurant Sugar Factory, North High Brewing Company in a collaboration with CoHatch, Naptown Hot Chicken, and more. CoHatch is one example of a small business that has found success in the shopping mall environment, he said.

He discussed the impact of reaching out to small businesses, many of them being minority-owned. If you’d like to be part of the retail mix at Circle Center Mall, their team is happy to speak with you and information on leasing can be found here.

This information is presented by Luke Aeschliman.