Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, February 18, 2024

by: Peggy McClelland
Posted: / Updated:

  • James Wilkerson, Certified Financial Planner
    • Financial Literacy
  • David Herron, BOI Executive Director
    • Opportunities with the Business Ownership Initiative at the Indy Chamber
  • Rupal Thanawala, President, Asian American Alliance, LLC
  • Jane King
    • News from Wall Street that effects Indiana Business
  • Amanda Bonilla and Doneisha Posey co-founders of WE Brunch
  • Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, Founder, Pensole Lewis
    • Preparing designers to enter the sneaker industry
  • Kim Curry, Associate Vice President Specialty Clinics at Eskenazi Health

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Big Sporting Events Could Mean...
BEO Show /
Tax Time Advice for Small...
BEO Show /
Run Your Small Business Like...
BEO Show /
The Lafayette Square Mall Will...
BEO Show /
Local Venture Capital Fund Invests...
BEO Show /
Diversity in Leadership Program Creates...
BEO Show /
Carolene Mays Receives Dr. Martin...
BEO Show /
Company Using AI to Help...
BEO Show /