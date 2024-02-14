Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, February 18, 2024
- James Wilkerson, Certified Financial Planner
- Financial Literacy
- David Herron, BOI Executive Director
- Opportunities with the Business Ownership Initiative at the Indy Chamber
- Rupal Thanawala, President, Asian American Alliance, LLC
- The upcoming Seat at the Table event with Ting Gootee
- Jane King
- News from Wall Street that effects Indiana Business
- Amanda Bonilla and Doneisha Posey co-founders of WE Brunch
- Women Equity Brunch, Celebrating Unsung Heros
- Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, Founder, Pensole Lewis
- Preparing designers to enter the sneaker industry
- Kim Curry, Associate Vice President Specialty Clinics at Eskenazi Health